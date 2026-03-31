'Talent, Presence And Pure Brilliance': Zack Snyder Praises Huma Qureshi

Zack Snyder Praises Huma Qureshi | Instagram

Huma Qureshi is one of the most talented actresses we have in the Indian film industry. But, do you know that she also starred in a Hollywood film in 2021? The actress featured in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, and recently, the Hollywood filmmaker took to Instagram to praise Huma.

He shared a poster of the actress from Army of the Dead, and wrote, "@iamhumaq — one of the most amazing actors I’ve had the pleasure of working with on Army of the Dead. Talent, presence, and pure brilliance on screen (sic)." Check out the post below...

Huma Qureshi Reacts To Zack Snyder's Post

Huma on her Instagram story shared Zack's post and wrote, "Such a sweet surprise getting this shout out from @zacksnyder Miss you & my AOTD family (sic)." She also commented on the post and wrote, "You the best .. boss man (sic)."

Netizens And Celebrities React To Zack Snyder's Post For Huma Qureshi

Many celebrities and netizens have reacted to Zack's post for Huma. A netizen commented, "We need a sequel (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Give me the sequel Planet of the Dead and lost Vegas (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "She was absolutely fantastic in Army! Zack, will there be a sequel, Planet of the Dead ? @zacksnyder (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Huma Qureshi Upcoming Movies

Huma has some interesting films lined up, like Toxic, Pooja Meri Jaan, Gulabi, Bayaan, and Baby Do Die Do. Toxic was supposed to release on March 19, but it has been postponed to June.

Last year, Huma was seen in the web series Delhi Crime season 3. She played a negative role in the film, and her performance in the show had become the talk of the town. We are sure her fans are eagerly looking forward to her upcoming movies.