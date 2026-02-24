 Toxic Actress Huma Qureshi On Clash With Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: 'It's A Win For Indian Film Industry'
Ahead of the box-office clash between Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Huma Qureshi called it a positive moment for cinema. She said, “It is a win for the Indian film industry… a fantastic time for movie-going audiences,” adding there is space for everyone to succeed.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Huma Qureshi On Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Huma Qureshi, who will next star as Elizabeth in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is gearing up for what is arguably the biggest box-office showdown of the year with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge (also known as Dhurandhar 2). As her film prepares to clash with the major release, the actress reacted to the high-stakes face-off, calling it a 'win' for the Indian film industry.

Huma Qureshi On Toxic Clash With Dhurandhar 2

Speaking to Variety India, Huma said, "No matter what I say, I think whichever way I look at it, it is a win for the Indian film industry and it's going to be great for the audiences. It's a win-win, the way I look at it and I think it's going to be like just a fantastic time for movie-going audiences, and there is space for everyone to do well."

article-image

As of now, the lead actors Yash and Ranveer Singh have not reacted to the major clash ahead of their film's release.

Toxic Cast

Apart from Yash and Huma Qureshi, Toxic, a gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas, also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final instalment of the duology, will see the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles. The second instalment was shot simultaneously with the first.

Read Also
Toxic Teaser: 'Not Even 1% Of Dhurandhar 2...', 'Blockbuster Vibes'; Netizens Give Mixed Reactions...
article-image

Reports also state that Yami Gautam, Vicky Kaushal, and Emraan Hashmi will be a part of Dhurandhar 2. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

