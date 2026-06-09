Baby Do Die Do Teaser: 'Looks Something Different', 'What An Intriguing World!'; Huma Qureshi Starrer's Glimpse Leaves Netizens Impressed

Baby Do Die Do Teaser | YouTube

Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Baby Do Die Do, which is produced by her brother and actor Saqib Saleem, and directed by Nachiket Samant. On Tuesday, the teaser of the film was released, and the actress took to social media to share it with her fans.

Huma posted, "GARDI MEIN BHI LONELY HAI. SAB MEIN ONE & ONLY HAI. Baby KarMarKar jo karegi, maregi, aur phir karegi. 🔪 #BabyGardi teaser out now. #BabyDoDieDo in cinemas 3 July (sic)." The movie revolves around a deaf and mute serial killer in Mumbai who can only hear her dead sister's voice. Watch the teaser below...

Well, the teaser is quite impressive and keeps us hooked throughout. The movie also stars Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, Seema Pahwa, and Rachit Singh (Huma's rumoured boyfriend).

Netizens Review Baby Do Die Do Teaser

The teaser of Baby Do Die Do has left netizens impressed, and they are looking forward to watching the movie on the big screen. A netizen commented, "Ye picture chalegi .. likkhe lelo (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Looks something diffrnt (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "What an intriguing world .. 3rd July (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Baby Do Die Do Release Date

Baby Do Die Do is slated to release on July 3, 2026. The film will clash at the box office with Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. So, two female-centric movies are all set to clash at the box office.

While the teaser of Baby Do Die Do has been released, and it has impressed one and all, the teaser of Alpha will be out on June 10, 2026. So, let's wait and watch what response the glimpse of the Alia-Sharvari starrer will get.