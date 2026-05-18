'Only Deserving Face At Cannes 2026': Huma Qureshi Stuns In Dramatic Black Gown With Sheer Details

By: Rutunjay Dole | May 18, 2026
Huma Qureshi turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival with her fourth stunning appearance, serving timeless glamour in an elegant black ensemble by Eman Alajlan.
The actress looked effortlessly regal in a deep plunging neckline gown that beautifully highlighted her silhouette while adding a bold yet sophisticated touch.
The fitted velvet bodice added rich texture and structure to the outfit, giving the entire look a luxurious old-Hollywood vibe.
The dramatic sheer skirt brought movement and softness to the ensemble, creating a dreamy flow with every pose and step.
Her look received immense praise on the Internet with netizens calling her 'most deserving face at Cannes.'
Posing against the breathtaking coastal backdrop at Cannes, Huma Qureshi once again proved why black remains the ultimate power colour on international red carpets.
Earlier, for her red carpet appearance she donned a rich Banarasi silk saree and regal jewellery.