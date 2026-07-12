Tom Holland, Christopher Nolan & Matt Damon Enjoy Mumbai-Style Chai And Bun Maska At Colaba's Iconic Olympia Cafe

No trip to Mumbai is complete without slowing down for a comforting cup of chai, and it seems Hollywood's biggest names agree. Amid the whirlwind promotions for The Odyssey, director Christopher Nolan and stars Tom Holland and Matt Damon pressed pause on their busy schedule to experience one of the city's simplest yet most beloved rituals – a steaming glass of cutting-style tea paired with buttery bun maska at one of Colaba's legendary cafés.

Hollywood stars enjoy a classic Mumbai snack break

Currently in Mumbai for the global promotional tour of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland and producer Emma Thomas have been making the most of their two-day visit.

Between premieres, interviews and public appearances, the team stopped by Olympia Coffee House in Colaba to enjoy an authentic local breakfast favourite. Videos and photographs from the visit quickly went viral, showing the trio being served glasses of hot milk tea alongside freshly made bun maska.

The stars appeared completely at ease during the outing, smiling at onlookers and warmly acknowledging fans gathered outside the café. Before sipping their tea, Nolan, Damon and Holland even raised their glasses together, sharing a light-hearted toast that delighted everyone present.

The cafe visit soon made its way to social media after Universal Pictures India shared a photo of the stars enjoying their refreshments. The studio captioned the post, "Quick tea stop before The Odyssey Mumbai Premiere. A big night awaits, but chai comes first!"

Why Olympia is a Mumbai favourite

Located in the heart of Colaba, Olympia Coffee House has earned a loyal following over the decades for serving comforting, no-frills food packed with flavour.

The eatery is particularly famous for crowd favourites like keema pav, bhurji pav, biryani and several other local delicacies. However, for countless Mumbaikars, nothing captures the café's charm better than its iconic combination of hot chai and freshly buttered bun maska, a simple pairing that continues to win hearts across generations.

Seafood stop before chai

The Olympia visit wasn't the only stop on Nolan's culinary tour of Mumbai. Just a day earlier, the Oscar-winning filmmaker was spotted dining with his family at the renowned Trishna Restaurant in Kala Ghoda.

Celebrated for its authentic coastal cuisine and Mangalorean-style seafood, Trishna has long been considered one of Mumbai's must-visit restaurants. Videos of Nolan leaving the restaurant quickly surfaced online, giving fans another glimpse of the filmmaker enjoying the city's celebrated food scene.