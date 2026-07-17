The Odyssey: Netizens Spot Ramayana Reference In Christopher Nolan's Film

Ramayana Reference In The Odyssey | X (Twitter)

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has hit the big screens. The movie stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Zendaya in the lead roles. The film has received mostly positive reviews from critics, and even the audience is loving it. However, the Indian audience has spotted a Ramayana reference in Nolan's directorial.

A netizen tweeted, "The subtle references from Ramayana in The Odyssey are breathtaking. Don’t know if many would get them (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Felt the ending fight was inspired from #RRR Ram's Intro. Also bow related challenge is inspired from #Ramayana. #TheOdyssey (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "What an utter shame that this entire thing is copied from Ramayana (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

SPOILER ALERT

The Odyssey-Ramayana Similarity

In The Odyssey, there's a scene where Penelope (Anne) tells the suitors that whoever strings the bow, she will get married to him, and the man will become the King of Ithaca. While many try to do it, everyone fails. Later, Odysseus tries it and successfully strings the bow.

Now, netizens are comparing it to Ramayana, because during Mata Sita's Swayamvar, King Janaka had announced that whoever could lift Shiv Dhanush and string the bow would marry his daughter. While many kings tried it, no one could do it. Later, Lord Ram came and lifted the bow. However, while trying to string it, the bow broke in half.

The Odyssey Review

The Free Press Journal gave 3.5 stars to The Odyssey and wrote, "Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a grand, visually stunning movie and has some amazing performances. It is not just a film but a cinematic experience that you should not miss. Also, try to watch the movie on an IMAX screen."

Read Also The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan Delivers A Visually Stunning Cinematic Spectacle

The Odyssey Box Office Collection

The Odyssey is all set to take a bumper opening globally. The film is expected to take a flying start in India as well.