The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's Film Collects ₹20.76 Crore In India, Registers Bigger Start Than Oppenheimer

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey finally arrived in theatres on Friday, July 17, opening to a solid start at the Indian box office. Headlined by an ensemble cast featuring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, the epic drama is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem, The Odyssey.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 17.40 crore net on its opening day across 8,413 shows nationwide. Including taxes, the film's India gross collection stands at Rs 20.76 crore after Day 1.

The English version led the way with Rs 13.75 crore, underlining the strong appeal of Nolan's films among premium multiplex audiences. The Hindi dubbed version contributed Rs 1.90 crore, while the regional dubbed versions also added to the tally, with Telugu collecting Rs 1.10 crore and Tamil earning Rs 65 lakh on the opening day.

Compared to Nolan's previous 2023 film Oppenheimer, which opened at Rs 14.50 crore net in India, The Odyssey has delivered a better Day 1 performance with an opening of Rs 17.40 crore net.

The Odyssey Budget

According to reports, The Odyssey has been made on a reported budget of approximately Rs 2,175 crore, making it one of Christopher Nolan's biggest and most expensive films to date.

With positive audience reception and Christopher Nolan's loyal fan base, The Odyssey will now aim to build momentum over the coming days and establish a strong theatrical run both in India and across the global box office.

The Odyssey Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal rated The Odyssey 3.5 stars out of 5 and said, "Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a grand, visually stunning movie and has some amazing performances. It is not just a film but a cinematic experience that you should not miss. Also, try to watch the movie on an IMAX screen."