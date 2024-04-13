The Mega Man is Here: Vinay Rai Leaves an Indelible Mark with the Blockbuster Hanu-Man |

Instead of scrolling through tons of content on OTT platforms, watch the ultimate superhero showdown as the Telegu superhero flick ‘Hanu-Man’ is finally available on ZEE5. Directed by the world-renowned Prasanth Varma, the movie stars amazing lead actors: Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai.

You’ve undoubtedly seen Teja Sajja in action movies like ‘Zombie Reddy’ and ‘Balu’. In Hanu-Man, you’ll see him fighting the ever-so-frightening villain Michael, played by the amazing Vinay Rai. The movie shows Vinay’s character so dangerously that everyone calls him the “Man of Doom!” If your interest has been piqued, read more about Vinay and his outstanding role in Hanu-Man.

Hanu-Man has already become one of the most unexpected hits of 2024, as it has crossed an impressive Rs. 3.3 Cr at the box office. It is one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of 2024, and it is being said that its sequel will be soon announced too. For those who didn’t catch the movie, it has finally made its way on OTT, along with other Vinay Rai movies on ZEE5 , so everyone can watch it!

The movie starts in the small village of Anjanadri, where a village boy, Hanumanthu, fumbles upon incredible powers simply like the legendary god Hanuman. Meanwhile, Michael, obsessed with superheroes and their powers, yearns for them and is ready to do almost anything to get them. Will Hanumanthu be able to protect his village, or will evil prevail and rule the world? Watch it to find out!

We already know that Teja Sajja is playing the movie's main hero and facing off against a genius evil, Michael. The film also stars the beautiful Amritha Aiyer as the heroine and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in a vital role. While watching Hanu-Man, you’ll enjoy the soothing music prepared by great singers like Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, Jay Krish, and Krishna Saurabh. The script was written by Scriptsville, and the production design was done by Sri Nagendra Tangela.

You can see from the movie poster shared by Rana Daggubati that Vinay’s outlook is possibly inspired by Hollywood baddies. He’s seen wearing a gas mask and an eye patch, reminding the audience of iconic characters like The Joker or Lex Luthor. But what sets Michael apart? The makers highlight his “great character arc” and access to today's advanced technologies, making him a dangerous yet perfect villain. If you want to know more, like where Michael is from or what he is doing in Anjanadri, you’ll have to watch the Hanu-Man movie starring Vinay Rai on ZEE5.

Vinay Rai has received amazing recognition and fame for his mind-blowing role in Hanu-Man as Michael or Mega Man. According to Vinay’s interview with Zoom, Hanu-Man has been the most creative and challenging project he has done. And, while he did struggle a bit with adapting the character, the audience surely seems to have found his character to be a worthy opponent of the main character.

He also shared his trust in the director Prasanth Varma, who knew how to do his job and produce a fantastic film. Vinay added that they knew Hanu-Man was different from the rest, so their main focus was its making instead of the numbers. And, since the movie has already been in cinemas, the audience has undoubtedly loved it.

Apart from the latest Hanu-Man movie, Vinay has done some amazing work in the past that audiences enjoyed pretty much like ‘Nethraa’, ‘Endrendrum Punnagai’ or ‘Vaana’. These movies showed how Vinay could easily pull off any movie, be it a romantic comedy or a dramatic thriller.

Down on his luck, petty thief Hanumanthu stumbles upon a mystical gem in a small village. Now imbued with god-like powers, he must choose: protect his home from those who seek his power or succumb to temptation?

In the 2019 Tamil thriller "Nethraa," Vinay Rai takes a different turn. The film follows a young woman, Nethraa, who elopes to Canada with her boyfriend, only to face a shocking betrayal and a fight for survival.

In the rom-com "Endrendrum Punnagai", Vinay Rai joins friends who vow to stay single. But when love blossoms between Gautham (Jiiva) and Priya (Trisha) after they meet for a project, will Gautham break the pact and find his own happily ever after? Find out.

In the 2008 Telugu romance "Vaana," Vinay Rai plays Abhiram, a man who falls for Nandini (Meera Chopra) despite her engagement. A chance encounter during a downpour sparks feelings in Nandini, leaving her torn between love and duty.

If you are a Vinay Rai fan or simply want to watch superhero movies this long weekend, Hanu-Man is a great pick, and it’s currently streaming on ZEE5.