'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Trailer: After rocking at Emmy Awards, renewed for season 3

Washington D.C.: The wait is getting shorter as the trailer of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 has finally landed! Even more, the trailer, which was unveiled on Monday, revealed a new member added to the show's cast - Liza Weil.

Set to the song 'Perfectly Marvelous', the two-minute eighteen-second trailer takes you along with the 'mad divorcee' Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) taking on a new road in her life.

Over the course, she and Susie (Alex Borstein) discover that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) is glamorous but humbling, meanwhile learning a lesson about show business they'll never forget.

However, Joel (Michael Zegen) who is looking forward to pursuing his own dreams, finds it difficult to support his ex-wife Midge.

Abe (Tony Shalhoub) is seen on a new mission and Rose (Marin Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own.

The 2018 Emmy winning show has been written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

It stars Emmy winners Brosnahan, Shalhoub, Borstein, Luke Kirby, Jane Lynch, Emmy nominee Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.