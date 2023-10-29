The Lady Killer Trailer: Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar Embark On A Journey Of Dangerous Romance (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

On Sunday, the makers of The Lady Killer, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, was unveiled. It is directed by Ajay Bahl. The thriller movie is slated to hit the theatres on November 3, 2023.

The 2.22-minute-long trailer begins with the Ishaqzaade actor entering a royal bungalow to meet the Maharaja, but he ends up meeting Bhumi. The story shows them as passionate lovers; however, the plot thickens.



Earlier, talking to PTI, Arjun talked about The Lady Killer and said that he has given a lot to the film mentally and emotionally.

"It has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense, as a love story. That’s why I went on holiday after that. I shot for about 45 days for that film and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space," said Kapoor.

Meanwhile, The Lady Killer marks Arjun and Bhumi's first on-screen collaboration together. Apart from this, the duo will also star together in Meri Patni Ka Remake, which also features Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns. Released in 2022, the film starred John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani.

Bhumi, on the other hand, was last featured in Thank You For Coming with Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. She also has Bhakshak in her pipeline, which also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar.

