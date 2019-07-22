'The Kings' champion dance troupe to star in patriotic music video

Mumbai: Mumbai's hip-hop dance crew, The Kings, winners of the American reality television show "World Of Dance", will feature in a music video, before a film inspired by them hits the screens.

About two months after producer Shailendra Singh announced that he had acquired rights to the group's inspiring story for a film, he is all set to feature The Kings in a special dance video.

The troupe will feature in the video of a song titled "Ek Bharat. Mera Bharat (Anthem4Good)", sung by singer-composer Mithoon, Sukhwinder Singh, Jubin Nautiyal and Godswill.

"The Kings have made India proud by becoming world dance champions. It is hugely exciting that they have come together to make this video in celebration of the anthem. They have shared an incredibly emotional story that I think many people can relate to," Shailendra said. The song was created and produced by Shailendra and Mithoon.