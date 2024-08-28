The Killer OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Killer OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Killer is an action-thriller film starring Nathalie Emmanuel and Omar Sy in the lead roles. It was released in the United States on August 23, 2024. The film is streaming on OTT.

Release date and platform of The Killer?

The crime thriller film is available to watch in English and Hindi on Jio Cinema.

Story of The Killer

The story of the film centres around an assassin named Zee who lives in Paris and works for an Irishman, Finn, who contacts Zee to kill the members of a drug mafia. Zee accepts the contract and eliminates the gangsters, but she saves a young American singer named Jenn. However, things take an intense turn when she finds herself in trouble. Will Zee be able to risk her life and protect Jenn, or will she get caught on the web of underworld gangsters?

Cast and production of The Killer

The cast of the film includes Nathalie Emmanuel as Zee, Sam Worthington as Finn, Omar Sy as Sey, Diana Silvers as Jenn Clark, Said Taghmaoui as Prince Majeb Bin Faheem, Angeles Woo as Chi Mai, Eric Cantona as Jules Gobert, Gregory Montel as Jax, Tcheky Karyo as Tessier, Agel Aureliaas Juliet and Michael Erpelding as Serge, among others.

It is produced by Charles Roven, Lori Tilkin DeFelice, John Woo, and Alex Gartner under Universal Pictures, A Better Tomorrow Films, and Atlas Entertainment. Marco Fiore has done the cinematography, and Zach Staenberg has edited the film.