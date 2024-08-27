 Someone Like You OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The romantic film, which is an adaptation of Karen Kingsbury's famous novel of the same name, is directed by Tyler Russell

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
Someone Like You OTT Release Date | Trailer

Someone Like You is a romantic film starring Jake Allyn and Sarah Fisher in the lead roles. The film is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Someone Like You?

Someone Like You is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is also available on rental basis on Apple iTunes, YouTube, and Google Play.

Plot

The story is about a young architect named Dawson Gage who lives life to the fullest. However, his life takes a drastic turn when he loses his best friend, Louise Quinn, in a tragic incident. Dawson's heart gets broken, but he soon discovers that his best friend has a twin sister. Dawson embarks on a quest to find her sister, who was separated from her sibling when she was very young.

Cast and production of Someone Like You

The cast of the film includes Sarah Fisher as London Quinn, Jake Allyn as Dawson Gage, Lynn Collins as Louise Quinn, Bart Johnson as Dr. Jim Allen, Robyn Lively as Dr Jenny Allen, Scott Reeves as Larry Quinn, Austin Robert Russell as Matt Bryan, and Brandon Hirsch as Carl Smith, among others. The romantic film, which is an adaptation of Karen Kingsbury's famous novel of the same name, is directed by Tyler Russell. It is produced by Tyler Russell and Natalie Ruffino Wilson under the banner of Karen Kingsbury Productions. Trevor K Ball edited and filmed the film. Tyler Michael Smith has composed the music and Fathom Events has distributed the film.

