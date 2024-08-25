 Land Of Bad OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe's Flick
The action thriller film is directed and written by William Eubank and David Frigerio

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Land Of Bad OTT Release Date | Trailer

Land of Bad is an action thriller film starring Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe in the lead roles. It was theatrically released on February 16, 2024, and after five months, the film has premiered on OTT.

Release date and platform of Land of Bad on OTT

The crime thriller film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The action thriller film is directed and written by William Eubank and David Frigerio.

Plot

The film focuses on the US Special Air Forces Delta team and centres around the Special Forces when they go on a mission to rescue a CIA spy in the southern Philippines, but things take a wrong turn when their helicopter gets attacked by rebels. The trailer shows that AF Sgt JJ Kinney seems to be the only survivor from the team in the middle of a dense jungle. What would he do to save himself?

Will he continue the mission or try to run from it and return to the county?

article-image

Cast and production of Land of Bad

The film cast includes Liam Hemsworth as AF Sgt JJ Kinney, Luke Hemsworth as Sgt Abell, Ricky Whittle as Sgt Bishop, Chika Ikogwe as Staff Sgt Nia Branson, Lincoln Lewis as a Young Airman, George Burgess as Private Cooper, Gunner Wright as Hornet and Milo Ventimiglia as Master Sgt. John, among others.

It is produced by David Frigerio, Arianne Fraser, Mark Fasano, Ryan Winterstern, Nathan Klingher, Adam Beasley, Michael Jefferson, and William Eubank under RU Robot Studios, Volition Media Partners and Highland Film Group.

