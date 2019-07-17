The Kapoor sisters are obsessed with London's Mayfair: We track down 4 of their favourite hangouts!

Despite the gloomy weather of London, Bollywood’s Kapoor sisters-Karisma and Kareena are often seen on a travel spree to enjoy the royal abode. Be it family vacations, girls’ trip or a romantic getaway, Bebo and Lolo can never get enough of the Gothic architecture, lush greenery and wander around the streets of the Granite City.

However, the sibling duo is obsessed with Mayfair, an affluent area in the West End of London. Well don’t just hop on yet, as it is one of the most expensive districts in London and the world. But, if you still wish to add it on your wanderlust, here’s a list of places that the sisters have been frequent at along with other options available.

Mount Street

Mount Street is a street in the Mayfair district. Over the years it has become the location of choice for leading fashion designer labels. In 2006, Marc Jacobs made an arrival here and since then the place became the hub for Christian Louboutin, Oscar de la Renta, Lanvin and Balenciaga as well. The Kapoor sisters surely love to be ahead in their fashion game, hence this place is a one stop destination for luxury shopping.