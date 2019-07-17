The Kapoor sisters are obsessed with London's Mayfair: We track down 4 of their favourite hangouts!

Despite the gloomy weather of London, Bollywood’s Kapoor sisters-Karisma and Kareena are often seen on a travel spree to enjoy the royal abode. Be it family vacations, girls’ trip or a romantic getaway, Bebo and Lolo can never get enough of the Gothic architecture, lush greenery and wander around the streets of the Granite City.
However, the sibling duo is obsessed with Mayfair, an affluent area in the West End of London. Well don’t just hop on yet, as it is one of the most expensive districts in London and the world. But, if you still wish to add it on your wanderlust, here’s a list of places that the sisters have been frequent at along with other options available.
Mount Street
Mount Street is a street in the Mayfair district. Over the years it has become the location of choice for leading fashion designer labels. In 2006, Marc Jacobs made an arrival here and since then the place became the hub for Christian Louboutin, Oscar de la Renta, Lanvin and Balenciaga as well. The Kapoor sisters surely love to be ahead in their fashion game, hence this place is a one stop destination for luxury shopping.
Berkeley Square
Known for its lush greenery, Berkeley Square is a visible spot to breathe in some fresh air, thanks to all the trees that are some of the oldest in central London, planted in 1789. Apart from that, since environment friendly travellers are opting for electric vehicles, it is also the most popular locations for the Elektrobay charging points.
Annabel
Located at Berkeley Square, Annabel is an elite London Nightclub, which has an exclusive clientele including the Prince of Wales, US President Richard Nixon, and Frank Sinatra among others. The yearly membership of this club is over Rs 2 Lakh!
Hyde Park
Marked with sculptures and botanical gardens, Hyde Park is a Grade I-listed major park in Central London. Among the four Royal parks that form a chain from the entrance of Kensington Palace, the Hyde is the largest. The park is divided by the Serpentine and the Long Water lakes, and also is a space provider for concerts, sports events.
