Glamorous trio Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora relish their London vacay

Her sister, Bebo, is seen nailing the look in a powder white high-neck dress paired with a pair of white pointed pumps.

On the other hand, Amruta seems to have kept it cool in a navy blue top which she teamed up with a pair of wet-look black jeggings and knee-length boots. She has also wrapped a waist pouch around like Karishma.

The 'Raja Hindustani' actor while posting the picture on the picture-sharing site, wrote, "The trio." The sisters' London diaries have been going on for a while now with Karisma documenting their moments together in the dazzling city. Earlier in June, the two had a rendezvous with Nita Ambani and the ladies seemed to have had a great time together.

In one of the previous posts shared by the actor, she could be seen chilling with Kareena and her son Taimur. The caption read: "Lazy Saturday." On the work front, Karisma will be next seen in Alt Balaji's show 'Mentalhood', which also marks the actor's digital debut.