The Gray Man: When and where to watch Dhanush, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling's action-packed visual spectacle

'The Gray Man', starring Dhanush, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, has been released on Netflix on Friday (July 22).

The action-packed visual spectacle is directed by Marvel alums Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, with a screenplay by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely.

When and where to watch the film:

Although 'The Gray Man' is a Netflix release, it also opened in cinema halls in the US a week before its streaming debut. However, the film is a limited release in the States and only hit 450 screens in the country, as per NY Times.

In India, viewers can watch the film on Netflix.

Plot:

Sierra Six aka ‘The Gray Man’ is a trained assassin part of CIA’s top secret Sierra program who was recruited from a federal prison. He’s highly skilled and one of the best, but things change making Sierra Six the target of the CIA and a global manhunt.

'The Gray Man' was shot in seven different locations including Los Angeles, France, the Czech Republic, Thailand, Croatia, Austria and Azerbaijan.

Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Rege Jean-Page and Jessica Henwick also play pivotal roles in the film.