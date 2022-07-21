PHOTOS: 'The Gray Man' premiere in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2022

Dhanush, whose character in 'The Gray Man' is described as a 'lethal force', graced the event in the traditional South Indian outfit – “Veshti”.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Director duo Joe and Anthony Russo arrived in Mumbai for the special premiere of 'The Gray Man'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black suit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Jacqueline Fernandez too sported the all-black look

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alaya F looked classy in a black cut-out dress with thigh-high slit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Randeep Hooda completed his look with a black blazer

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK chose the denim way

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan too was present at the premiere

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj graced the event

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aanand L Rai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

