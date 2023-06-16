The Flash: Netizens REACT After Lord Hanuman's Poster Found In Barry Allen's Room |

Hollywood actor Ezra Miller's The Flash hit the big screens on June 16. After first appearing in a cameo role way back in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the actor has suited up as the Scarlet Speedster once again -- this time for their own solo movie.

The film features Miller's Barry Allen crashing into the multiverse and running into another version of himself and not one, but two versions of Batman -- played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. There's also a return of Michael Shannon's General Zod from 'Man of Steel' and the debut of Sasha Calle's Supergirl.

Eagle-eyed fans who watched the film took to Twitter and shared that Barry’s room features a poster of Lord Hanuman.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash also stars Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Antje Traue, and Maribel Verdu.

Miller had said: "There's something really basic and human about the story. Barry lives with the pain of trying to solve problems in his past. And this is his journey, someone who refuses to give up hope that he can resolve them and can find a balance between his ceaseless hope-which we love about him-and the acceptance that makes a future possible."

Delving deeper into his character and what differentiates Barry Allen and The Flash, Ezra said: "What I like about him is I feel like there's a lot in Barry's personality that distinguishes him from the rest of the gang. I've always really enjoyed him as someone who's vulnerable and lacks the self-assurance and cockiness that we generally associate with superheroism."

He added: "And what I love about The Flash as a Super Hero is that it's theoretically just a singular power-his speed-but when combined with his intelligence and then pushed to extremes means so many different capacities, capabilities, and powers."