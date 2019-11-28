'The Family Man' season 2 commences shooting, Samantha Akkineni to make digital debut

Mumbai: Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Amazon original "The Family Man" on Thursday started filming for its second season.

The news was shared by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Twitter.

"Season 2! Now filming!" they wrote on their official handle alongside a teaser video.

Amazon Prime Video also shared the same clip and wrote in the caption, "Right now Srikant is on a vacation with Suchi and kids but we promise he will be back soon!"

It will also feature South star Samantha Akkineni, who is making her web debut with the upcoming season, in a pivotal role.

Samantha said she is excited to make her digital debut with the show.

"... #TheFamilyMan2 Yas finally... my web series debut with the most kicka** show @rajanddk my heroes. Thankyou for giving me a dream role," she wrote on Instagram.