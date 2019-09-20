The Family Man Early Reviews: Manoj Bajpayee redefines 'Hero' onscreen

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is on fire with his digital debut with Amazon Prime's latest web show "The Family Man".
The show follows a middle-class man (Bajpayee) who works for a special cell of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job.
Twitter is in love with this new show, as fans and the binge watching community gave in early reviews.
"I am one of those actors who are constantly experimenting with choices. I did many short films that were released on digital platforms, and those narratives were quite unique. But I was waiting for the right kind of script to start my journey in the digital space. The web series is a new format in the entertainment business, and I wanted to do something different and interesting here," Manoj told IANS.
"The Family Man" also features Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi. It is directed by filmmaker duo Raj and DK.
