The Family Man Early Reviews: Manoj Bajpayee redefines 'Hero' onscreen

National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is on fire with his digital debut with Amazon Prime's latest web show "The Family Man".

The show follows a middle-class man (Bajpayee) who works for a special cell of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job.

Twitter is in love with this new show, as fans and the binge watching community gave in early reviews.