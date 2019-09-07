Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Family Man' trailer is a narrative that will tickle your funny bones

The series which is 10 episodes long is being produced to by digital debutant Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

"It is a fast-paced drama-thriller that redefines mainstream viewing by bringing high-calibre creators such as Raj & DK along with an all-star cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Neeraj Madhav, Gul Panag, among others," the web series director, Vijay Subramaniam, said.

"The show seamlessly couples drama, action, thrill and surprisingly wry humour in a highly binge-worthy 10 episodes. Serious geo-politics forms the backdrop of the drama-thriller, taking 'The Family Man' across the country, as he attempts to serve the nation. Viewers will also get deep insights into very relatable struggles of a family man, who attempts to balance both work and family," he continued.