The Disciple review: Chaitanya Tamhane's movie is a poignant tale of a classical music singer

The characters in Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple inhabit the esoteric world of Hindustani classical music, a world that’s thrust upon them at a very young age and the only relationship that they seem to understand is that between the student and the guru. The guru here is infallible and above reproach. The film also explores the polarising ideas of music in its purest form and commercialism.

The Disciple, executive produced by Alfonso Cuaron and streaming on Netflix, follows the life of a vocalist from Mumai and his internal struggle of finding and accepting his place in the world of Hindustani classical music. The film is set between 2006 and 2016 when music was not digitised and cassette players, Cds dominated the market.

Twenty-four-year-old Sharad Nerulkar (played by Aditya Modak) is introduced as a young vocalist who doesn’t know of a life beyond music. He spends his time between lessons, preparing for stage performances and competitions and working in a small music shop.