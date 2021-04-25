Searching for Sheela review: Shallow documentary that reveals nothing

Anand Sheela was a viral star even before the term viral existed. During an interview when a journalist told her that the Rajneeshees were unwelcome, her calm response was “tough titties”. This 59-minute documentary (no director is credited for the film) follows her at various events and talks organised by the Delhi, Mumbai gentry where googly-eyed, wine sipping boujee folks rush to take a selfie with the person who was once charged with poisoning over 700 people. The common question was whether she actually committed those crimes which she skillfully evades with her natural sass. On the charges against her, she maintains that she did her time and there can be no further discussion on it. When Karan Johar asks her whether her relationship with Osho was strictly platonic, her response was, “I didn’t have sex with him, if that is what you mean... His eyes were probably more beautiful than his penis…”

The documentary tries to add a feminist spin portraying a foul-mouthed woman who lived life on her terms but fails to recognise the irony in the woman’s complete devotion to her bhagwan (Rajneesh) who went on record calling her a criminal and a prostitute. This is a woman whose entire existence and work is defined by a man. The documentary also makes no attempt to get to know Sheela, or what were her motivations that prompted the events that changed the course of her life. How did a young Gujarati girl become an infamous cultist? The film shows her visiting her childhood home in Gujarat, talking about her parents and the influence they had on her, the place where she met Rajneesh for the first time, etc., but reveals nothing that’s not already known to the public.