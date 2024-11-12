‘The Day I Signed This Film, I Made A Promise..’: Gully Boy Fame Nakul Roshan Sahadeva Opens Up On Bagging His First Film As A Lead (Exclusive)

Nakul Roshan Sahdev known for his stint in Gully Boy is all set to make a comeback onscreen with his upcoming flick titled ‘Muradabad.’ Making an announcement of the same, the actor also got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and spoke about the film.

Nakul, who will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the film says, “Muradabad, my first. The day I signed this film I made a promise to myself, I want to live every moment of it. I poured my heart into every frame with countless nights, blood, sweat and tears to make this cinematic experience. My director Arnab’s passion and resilience for this film; were my fuel. I will always be grateful to him and the entire team for this collaboration. We bring to you a new era of entertainment, it’s a promise.”

Murdabaad is a psychological drama set in Rajasthan, revolving around a group of tourists and their tour guide. The cast and crew are extremely passionate about this project and are excited to share this gripping story with the audience soon. With a talented ensemble and a dedicated team behind the scenes, everyone is eager to bring this unique film to life.

Murdabaad will be directed by 24-year-old filmmaker Arnab Chatterjee from Kolkata. He previously made independent films during his high school days, which brought him global recognition. He is not only directing the film but also producing it.

Veteran action director and Vicky Kaushal's father Shyam Kaushal has also been roped in for the film. It will now be interesting to see what new Nakul will bring for his fans and audiences.

Nakul Roshan Sahdev is known for his performance in the 2019 movie Gully Boy. The Zoya Akhtar directorial also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles and was widely loved by the audience.