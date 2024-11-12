 ‘The Day I Signed This Film, I Made A Promise..’: Gully Boy Fame Nakul Roshan Sahadeva Opens Up On Bagging His First Film As A Lead (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘The Day I Signed This Film, I Made A Promise..’: Gully Boy Fame Nakul Roshan Sahadeva Opens Up On Bagging His First Film As A Lead (Exclusive)

‘The Day I Signed This Film, I Made A Promise..’: Gully Boy Fame Nakul Roshan Sahadeva Opens Up On Bagging His First Film As A Lead (Exclusive)

Nakul Roshan Sahadeva, known for his performance in Gully Boy has signed his first film as a lead. The actor, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal opens up on the same and reveals what was that one promise he made to himself post signing the film.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 01:51 AM IST
article-image

Nakul Roshan Sahdev known for his stint in Gully Boy is all set to make a comeback onscreen with his upcoming flick titled ‘Muradabad.’ Making an announcement of the same, the actor also got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and spoke about the film.

Read Also
'Dadiji legit gave an actual fart during that scene', says 'Pagglait' actor Nakul Roshan Sahdev
article-image

Nakul, who will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the film says, “Muradabad, my first. The day I signed this film I made a promise to myself, I want to live every moment of it. I poured my heart into every frame with countless nights, blood, sweat and tears to make this cinematic experience. My director Arnab’s passion and resilience for this film; were my fuel. I will always be grateful to him and the entire team for this collaboration. We bring to you a new era of entertainment, it’s a promise.”

Murdabaad is a psychological drama set in Rajasthan, revolving around a group of tourists and their tour guide. The cast and crew are extremely passionate about this project and are excited to share this gripping story with the audience soon. With a talented ensemble and a dedicated team behind the scenes, everyone is eager to bring this unique film to life.

Murdabaad will be directed by 24-year-old filmmaker Arnab Chatterjee from Kolkata. He previously made independent films during his high school days, which brought him global recognition. He is not only directing the film but also producing it.

FPJ Shorts
‘These Actions Have Damaged Her Reputation & Affected Her Career’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Sends 50 CRORE Defamation Case To Step Daughter Esha Verma
‘These Actions Have Damaged Her Reputation & Affected Her Career’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Sends 50 CRORE Defamation Case To Step Daughter Esha Verma
‘The Day I Signed This Film, I Made A Promise..’: Gully Boy Fame Nakul Roshan Sahadeva Opens Up On Bagging His First Film As A Lead (Exclusive)
‘The Day I Signed This Film, I Made A Promise..’: Gully Boy Fame Nakul Roshan Sahadeva Opens Up On Bagging His First Film As A Lead (Exclusive)
Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Wet Lease Employees Protest Over Diwali Bonus Delay At Gorai Depot
Mumbai: BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Wet Lease Employees Protest Over Diwali Bonus Delay At Gorai Depot
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Blames Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal For ‘Framing’ Him
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Blames Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal For ‘Framing’ Him

Veteran action director and Vicky Kaushal's father Shyam Kaushal has also been roped in for the film. It will now be interesting to see what new Nakul will bring for his fans and audiences.

Nakul Roshan Sahdev is known for his performance in the 2019 movie Gully Boy. The Zoya Akhtar directorial also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles and was widely loved by the audience.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘These Actions Have Damaged Her Reputation & Affected Her Career’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly...

‘These Actions Have Damaged Her Reputation & Affected Her Career’: Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly...

‘The Day I Signed This Film, I Made A Promise..’: Gully Boy Fame Nakul Roshan Sahadeva Opens Up...

‘The Day I Signed This Film, I Made A Promise..’: Gully Boy Fame Nakul Roshan Sahadeva Opens Up...

Inside Sreejita De & Michael Blohm-Pape's Dreamy Haldi Ceremony

Inside Sreejita De & Michael Blohm-Pape's Dreamy Haldi Ceremony

Half Love Half Arranged Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Half Love Half Arranged Season 2 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Salman Khan’s First Look From Sets Of Upcoming Film ‘Sikander’ With Bigg Boss 17’s Arun...

Salman Khan’s First Look From Sets Of Upcoming Film ‘Sikander’ With Bigg Boss 17’s Arun...