The Comey Rules: A must-watch for the lovers of international politics

The story

This isn’t a story, but an instance borrowed from the real life proceedings of the 2016 United States Presidential Elections. The event that left a cathartic imprint on the minds of many citizens of the United States, who keenly awaited a Lady President to take over. In 2016, people from across the world were praying for the victory of Hilary Clinton, while James Comey, the director of FBI, started an investigation of her private emails, during her tenure as Secretary of State. The shocking revelation led James to make the most unwarranted decision allowing Donald Trump to take the lead. The series throws light on what led him to make the decision he and what happened there after.

The review

‘Comey Haters’ mushroomed with gusto as the Director of FBI submitted reports delivering suspicious glitches that surfaced in the private email accounts of Hillary Clinton, proving her liaison with the Russian Government. The emails went on to point out that the Russian government played a critical role in steering the course of the 2016 Presidential Election in the United States of America. Accounts rendered in the series ‘The Comey Rule’, have been borrowed from a book written by James Comey himself. The book titled ‘A Higher Loyalty’ gives readers and viewers a detailed insight in the events that led to the investigations, months before the 2016 United States Presidential Elections.

In the series, the rather enthusiastic and zestful performer Jeff Daniels, appears almost amorphous as he plays the role of the Director of the FBI. His wife Patrice (Jennifer Ehle) plays a crucial role in helping him deliver the desired emotions adding little colour to the plot that is laden with political ongoings. Despite delivering a rather boxed and straight-faced expression, the transition of emotions is very smooth, as one can easily tell when Daniels transgresses from being over-confident, to determined, to being defeated towards the end of the series.

This major political instance gives forth a deliberate account of what event took place at which exacting moment marking events to the “T” along with the date and time. The series comes alive with a stellar star-cast. To keep ambiguity at bay, each performers screen name has been mentioned, the moment the character is introduced in the scene.

Brendon Gleeson’s performance can take the viewers by surprise. He plays Donald Trump. Interestingly, he doesn't come across as a cartoon or a villain, but poses as a human being who is defined by his action. Brendon Gleeson has studied Trump’s demeanour with great depth and insight. When he appears on screen he carries the physicality of the real Donald Trump and also accurately imitates POTUS’s voice.

Considering that this is a conversational political drama that is devoid of any action, many might not enjoy it. However, it gives us a detailed insight on how James Comey was criticised by the media and the citizens for giving Trump the advantage in the 2016 Presidential Election, that he himself genuinely regretted. However, since he chaired the position, delivering the truth fell upon him and he did so for the greater good of the nation. The untold truth of the matter, clearly surfaces in the series. A must-watch for the lovers of politics.

Name of the series: The Comey Rule

Platform: Voot

Number of episodes: 2 (100 mins each)

Cast: Jeff Daniels, Brendon Gleeson, Holly Hunter, Jennifer Ehle, Oona Chaplin, and T.R. Knight

Director: Billy Ray

Rating: 4/5