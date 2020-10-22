'The Boys' and the political zeitgeist of our times

With its second season finally wrapped up, the show has, by now, had much to say about the political zeitgeist of our times — from the manufacture of public consent by mass media to racism, white supremacy, and hate subcultures. In fact, one could argue that much of the show’s appeal among its now-mainstream fans is derived from its edgy adult content and tongue-in-cheek satire that doesn’t shy away from making political statements, making it aptly relevant as we stand at crossroads marked by heated debates over ideologies and identity. When a morbidly obese man, who lives with his mother and spends his time on online message boards making memes, is play-by-play radicalised by Stormfront’s xenophobic rhetoric and shoots dead an immigrant convenience store clerk, the subtext on alt-right politics isn’t lost on anyone.

Homelander, the show’s unsettling analogue to Superman, is another ripe subject. Donning the American star-spangled banner as his cape, the red-white-and-blue costumed crusader is considered the greatest superhero alive — on the surface a modest Boy Scout but in reality fraught with crippling psychological issues. What Homelander’s unresolved Oedipal fixation on one of Vought International’s top-ranking executives implies about the American state’s dodgy relationship with crony capitalism is all but left to the public imagination. In fact, one of the show’s greatest satisfactions is watching the demigod gradually come to terms with, in a pulpy restaging of Hegel’s master-slave dialectic, the contradictions of his omnipotence and ambition. With his nigh-invulnerability and godlike powers, Homelander is tortured by his ambition and the power to do almost anything. Yet, were he to resort to his most base impulses, he would generate great fear among the very people whose respect he so craves. Once down the rabbit hole, he would then have to keep killing everyone till, in all his nightmares, he becomes truly alone in the entire universe.