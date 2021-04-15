The big debate: Should FCAT (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal) be abolished?

The removal of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) by the Ministry of Law and Justice has sparked off a debate in the Indian entertainment industry. From filmmakers to actors, several members of filmdom have expressed their opinions on the same. Directors like Vishal Bhardwaj and Hansal Mehta among many others have objected to the government's decision of the abolition of FCAT, while some have supported it.

So what exactly does FCAT do?

Role of FCAT

Based in Delhi, FCAT was a statutory body hearing appeals of the filmmakers regarding orders by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In India every film has to be certified by the CBFC before the release. The board certifies films under four categories — U (Unrestricted public exhibition), U/A (Parental guidance for children under age 12), A (restricted to adults i.e. for 18 years and above) and S (Restricted to a specialised group of people). The CBFC can also suggest makers to implement several changes in the films. However, if directors or producers are not satisfied with a change suggested by the CBFC, they could go to FCAT and sort out their differences. And now with the abolition of FCAT, makers of the films who are not happy with the decision of CBFC have to approach the high court. For the unversed, FCAT was established in 1983 under the Cinematograph Act, 1952. It used to be headed by a chairman who was either a retired judge of the High Court or someone qualified to be a High Court judge. It also had four other members appointed by the Central Government, usually experts such as lawyers, politicians and representatives from the film fraternity.

Famous cases of FCAT reversing CBFC’s decisions in recent years: