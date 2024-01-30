Thalapathy Vijay To Enter Tamil Nadu Politics Soon, Begins Process Of Registering His Party With ECI

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who is enjoying the success of his latest film Leo, is all set to enter politics soon. The actor has been planning to launch his political party since a long time and he has reportedly been involved in charity, including free distribution of food, educational scholarships, libraries and legal assistance.

According to a report in NDTV, Vijay has begun the process of launching the party in Tamil Nadu. In fact, he has been elected as party president. The party will soon be registered with the Election Commission of India. However, the name of the party has not been decided yet.

The report further stated that around 200 members of the party's general council attended a meeting ahead of the registration. The party's General Secretary and Treasurer have been appointed and a Central Executive Committee has also been constituted.

A source informed the news portal that Vijay will enter politics ahead of the 2026 polls in Tamil Nadu and added that the party name will "definitely have Kazhagam in it, keeping in line with traditions in Tamil Nadu."

Vijay, who has a massive fan following, often makes headlines for extending help to those in need. In December 2023, he helped flood-stricken residents of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. Vijay reportedly distributed relief materials to families who have been severely impacted by the floods.

On January 25, it was reported that Vijay gifted himself a brand new car. Known for his love for luxury rides, Vijay has added another swanky four-wheeler in his massive car collection. According to several media reports, the actor purchased a BMW i7 xDrive 60 electric car. The price of the car in India ranges from Rs 2.13 crore to Rs 2.50 crore.

Meanwhile, on the film front, in 2023, Vijay was seen in two films - Leo and Varisu. He is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. The film is being directed by Venkat Prabhu.