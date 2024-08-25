'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)

Samarth Jurel, known and loved for his antics in Bigg Boss 17 took to his Instagram handle to share an oops moment of him recorded on camera while filming for a dance reel. In this video shared by the Udaariyan fame, Samarth can be seen dancing passionately and amid this, his bottom tears apart.

Sharing this on his Instagram handle, Samarth states that this happens with him quite often and that he is used to this now. The Bigg Boss 17 fame further states that even though his pant tears apart, his dance will not stop.

Samarth writes, ''Ye mere sath hamesha hi hota hain , I’m kind of use to…Patent hain mera . Pant fate toh fate lekin dance na ruke.''

Have a look at the video shared by Samarth here:

Well, as soon as Samarth shared the video, Rohit Purohit, currently leading Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, commented on Samarth's video and stated that his pant has always betrayed him. Rohit writes, ''eri pant ne hamesha tujhe dhoka diya hai..''

For the uninformed, Rohit and Samarth have shared screen during their stint together on Colors TV's Udaariyan and both the actors share a great bond. While Rohit is winning hearts with his performance as Armaan Poddar in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, fans of Samarth Jurel, last seen in Bigg Boss 17, are eager to see him return onscreen.