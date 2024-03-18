Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. The film received mixed response from critics and audiences when it released in theatres in February this year. It secured the position of the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. After its theatrical run, the film is now set to release on OTT.

Where to watch Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

According to the reports, the film will release on OTT on April 5, 2024 and it will stream on Amazon Prime Video. It is a joint venture by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

Plot

The film revolves around Shahid Kapoor's character, Aryan, who is a robotics engineer. Urmila (played by Dimple Kapadia) invites Aryan to America, where he comes across a Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation (SIFRA) that looks and behaves like a human. Aryan falls in love with SIFRA but only later discovers that she is actually a robot and that Urmila had set up the meeting as an experiment to bring Aryan and SIFRA closer.

This revelation turns Aryan's life upside down as he grapples with the reality of SIFRA and his aunt's motive.

Cast

The film's cast includes Shahid Kapoor as Aryan Agnihotri, Kriti Sanon as SIFRA, Dharmendra Jai ​​Singh as Agnihotri, Rajan Tiwari as Pandit ji, Snehal Shidam as Mangala, Suryansh Mishra as Kushal and Chitransh Raj as Kapil among others. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor in a special appearance.