 Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer: Ileana D'Cruz, Randeep Hooda Starrer Sheds Light On Society's Obsession With Fair Skin
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is slated to hit the theatres on Women's Day, 8th March, 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 08:39 PM IST
On Tuesday, the makers of Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, starring Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the movie. It highlights society's obsession with fair skin. The film is set for release on International Women's Day, March 8.

"Lovely ki life mein ek chiz hamesha pakki hai - back-to-back siyappas.#TeraKyaHogaLovely hitting the theatres on women’s day, 8th March, 2024," wrote the makers on Instagram

Check out the trailer:

In the film, Ileana plays the role of a dark-complexion girl who gets often rejected by the groom's family due to her skin tone but later chooses to pursue further education instead.

Later, a family agrees to marry Ileana in the trailer; however, the groom's family demands more dowry from her family. Randeep Hooda, as the Haryana police officer, later falls for Ileana despite her skin tone.

The film also features Karan Kundrra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, and Pavan Malhotra in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely marks Ileana's first project after the birth of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan.

Ileana will be seen next in Do Aur Do Pyaar alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Randeep, on the other hand, has Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar .

