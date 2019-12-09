Tencent announces PUBG-themed Hindi web series Dosti Ka Naya Maidan

Tencent, the company behind PUBG has just dropped a 32 seconds trailer of the upcoming web series “Dosti ka Naya Maidan” on its YouTube channel. As per the company, this is the first time in the history of Indian gaming where a brand has gone ahead and created a web-series for its community members and fans.

The web series will reveal stories of five unique friendships, probably five different episodes. It is shot in Hindi and will focus on different players from different walks of life. Tencent will soon reveal the cast and behind the scenes shots before releasing the series on Christmas eve.