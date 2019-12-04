Intimate clips from web-series 'D-Code' make way to porn sites

When IANS contacted Vibhu Agarwal, CEO of ULLU, he cited helplessness over the situation. "Pirates have a specific target to hack, pick and post content in the wrong places. We have an IT team working overtime to stop such occurrences, but these things are practically unstoppable, just as you cannot stop piracy of a big film which is leaked online no sooner that it releases. Forget us, can Netflix and Amazon Prime with so many filters stop piracy of their content?"

"We cannot catch the perpetrators because they often function from neighbouring countries, and also because copies of a pirated clip gets circulated so rapidly that, by the time you erase one set of errant sites, several others have mushroomed," he added.

The ones who are most affected in this no-win situation are the actors, particularly female actors of such shows.

Actress whose have worked in ULLU shows include Gunjan Vijaya, Kajal Shankawar, and Neelu Kohli.

When IANS spoke to Kajal, she still seemed in a state of shock.

"This is on-screen molestation," Kajal describes the situation, adding: "I come from smalltown Etawah, and it didn't take me long to realise it would be near impossible for me to get films 'sab stars ke bachchon ke liye hain'. There's just the web for outsiders like me to showcase talent."

You do your job thinking you've done a great job, and then one day someone calls you to say they have spotted an intimate scene of yours on a porn site."

Putting an intimate scene as a standalone clip in a porn site throws it out of context, making it seem vulgar, she adds. "My folks back home wouldn't be able to understand such things. All they see is I am in a film on a wrong kind of a site. In some clips they have erased my voice and put in sounds of moaning with the action. This makes it seem even more cheap."

Many of the actresses who have been victims of the situation are in a state of depression, avers "D-Code" director Roshan Garry. The clips invariably go viral, without any mechanism to control web content.