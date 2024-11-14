'Telling Truth Is Not Crime': Vikrant Massey Shares Video Message For Haters Ahead Of The Sabarmati Report Release

A day before the release of The Sabarmati Report, actor Vikrant Massey shared a message for his fans as well as those opposing the film. He urged the audience to watch the film and only then pass a judgement rather than badmouthing it without even watching it in the first place.

In a video message, Vikrant said, "My film The Sabarmati Report will release in theatres soon. A lot of questions have been raised about me, the makers and the intention behind making this film. To all those who are threatening and abusing me, I just want to request you all to watch the film first and then put forth your opinion. Please do not pass a judgement without watching the film. It's wrong to judge the film without even watching it."

"The entire team of this film and I have tried our best to stand by the truth in our limited capacities, and I don't think telling the truth is a crime. In future too, if I ever have to stick to the truth, I will do it," he added with folded hands.

The Sabarmati Report is all set to hit the silver screens on November 15, Friday. The film claims to uncover the truth behind the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra in 2002, which triggered the horrific Gujarat Riots.

Vikrant triggered a massive row after he stated in one of his interviews that while he was against the PM Modi-led BJP government until a few years back, his views have changed over time. "I realised what seemed bad to me is not actually bad. People say that Muslims are in danger; no one is in danger, everything is going on fine. That is why today I am saying that I have changed over time," he said.

This did not go down well with a section of the internet who slammed the actor and called his statement a promotional gimmick to attract audience to theatres.

Vikrant also revealed during the trailer launch of The Sabarmati Report that he has been receiving death threats for doing the film. "They have not even spared my 9-month-old son," he said.