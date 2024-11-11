'Attacking My 9-Month-Old Son': Vikrant Massey Opens Up On Receiving Threats Amid The Sabarmati Report Controversy

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, is scheduled to release on November 15, 2024. The film is based on the Godhra train burning incident that took place on the morning of February 27, 2002, where 59 people were killed when the S6 coach of the train was set on fire in Gujarat's Godhra.

The actor, who is currently promoting the film, revealed that he has been receiving threats on social media and also expressed concern for the safety of his 9-month-old son Vardhaan, as his name is also being dragged into the controversy.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Massey said, "Mujhe mere social media, Whatsapp pe threat aa rahe hai. Yeh log jante hai ki mein 9 months pehele, ek bacche ka pita bana hu. Mera baccha jo theek se chal bhi nahi pata, uska naam bich mein liya ja raha hai. Uski suraksha ke liye mujhe chinta mein daala ja raha hai. Hum kis samaj mein jee rahe hai? Afsos hota hai, dar nahi lagta. Agar dar lagta toh hum yeh film banake, bahar laate hi nahi."

("I am being threatened on my social media, WhatsApp. These people know that I became the father of a child nine months ago. My child, who has not even started walking, has been dragged. I am worried about his safety. What society are we living in? I feel regret, but I am not scared. If we were scared, then this film would have never been released.")

Furthermore, Vikrant shared that while the entire world is aware of what happened on February 28, not much is revealed about the events of the day before, February 27. Expressing disappointment, the actor stated that the 59 people who died were forgotten.

The Sabarmati Report also stars Raashi Khanna and Riddhi Dogra in the lead. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and directed by Dheeraj Sarna.

In The Sabarmati Report, Vikrant plays the role of a journalist, who is on a mission to uncover the truth behind the Godhra train burning incident.