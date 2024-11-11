'Promotional Gimmick': Vikrant Massey Faces Backlash For 'Muslims Are Not In Danger' Remark Ahead Of The Sabarmati Report Release

Photo Via Shubhankar Mishra YouTube

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is promoting his upcoming film The Sabarmati Report, which narrates the story of the Godhra train burning incident in India in 2002, starring Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra. The actor is now facing backlash from netizens after a recent controversial remark about Muslims went viral.

While speaking to Shubhankar Mishra about The Sabarmati Report, Massey, known for his secular views and past criticism of the BJP, shared his political stance, indicating a shift in his perspective. He shared "Jo chiz mujhe buri lagti thi, wo actually buri hain nahi. Log kehte hain musalman khatre mein hai, koi khatare mein nahi hai, sab sahi chalra hai. Toh isliye aaj main keh rahan hoon ki, I have changed over the last time."

("What seemed bad to me is not actually bad. People say that Muslims are in danger; no one is in danger; everything is going on correctly. That is why today I am saying that I have changed over the last time.")

Check out the video:

However, Massey's comment did not sit well with netizens, who claimed that the his change in views was a tactic to promote his upcoming movie. A user on X commented, "Don't give too much credit to Bollywood folks. They will dance to the tunes of the current ecosystem. He is just smart enough to gauge that the current govt is here to stay!"

Another said, "Paisa ka chakkar bhiku bhaiya...Paise ka chakkar.." A third user added, "Either he is acting because his movie is coming Or his eyes opened."

"Movie aane vali hai isliye sab vichar badal gaye aur badalne ka pretend kar raha hai," read another comment.

Take a look at the reaction:

Recently, Vikrant revealed that he received death threats over his upcoming film, The Sabarmati Report. "But as I said, we are artists, and we tell stories. This film is purely based on facts. It’s something I’m dealing with, and we as a team are dealing with it collectively. I think we will handle it the way it has to be,” Massey shared at the trailer launch of the movie.

He shared that while many have covered and written about Godhra, few people know about the Sabarmati Express incident. "This Sabarmati Express incident is our 9/11," said the actor.