Vikrant Massey Says People Feel English Journalism Is 'Elite', Asks About 'Rightful Respect & Position' Of Regional Journalists

Vikrant Massey | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is currently busy with the promotions of his much-awaited film The Sabarmati Report, which is based on the true story of the Godhra train burning incident that took place in February 2002. In the film, Vikrant will be seen as a journalist who leaves no stone unturned to uncover the truth behind the incident.

Now, in one of his latest interviews, Vikrant opened up about bias in Indian journalism favouring English over Hindi and regional. During an interaction with News 24 Digital, Vikrant was asked about Hindi media's news coverage of the Godhra incident. However, the actor said he doesn't know much about it.

Talking about Raashi Khanna's character in the film, Vikrant further said that English is an aspirational language and people from small cities are 'enamoured' by the language.

"People believe English journalism is elite. They still have this mindset. These days, the reach of Hindi media has increased. Lekin regional media ko aaj bhi out source kiya jata hai ground par jaakar kaam karne ke liye. Kya unhe rightful respect aur position mili hai? Why do people believe what is reported only from Delhi?" he asked.

During the same interview, Vikrant also stated that media is not doing a good job these days.

"Media ne Godhra kaand ka sach chupaaya. Aaj ka media bahot hi bura kaam kar raha hai. Aaj media par kisi ko bharosa nahi hai," he reportedly said.

The trailer of the film was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. It introduced Vikrant as a Hindi journalist who finds himself marginalised by mainstream news channels. Despite his dedication, his language preference keeps him on the sidelines. He then works with a prominent English journalist, played by Ridhi Dogra.

While The Sabarmati Report centers around the Sabarmati train incident, the trailer has placed equal focus on the ideological clash between Hindi-speaking journalists and English-speaking, Western-influenced reporters.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the Sabarmati Report was earlier slated to release in May, but then it was delayed to August 2, and now, the makers have finally locked the date for its release in theatres on November 15.