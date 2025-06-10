Tejasswi Prakash Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On 32nd Birthday - PHOTOS

Photo: ANI

Actress Tejasswi Prakash visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, in the wee hours of Tuesday, and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva on the occasion of her 32nd birthday. She participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' and was seen immersed in prayers as the priests carried out the rituals.

In photos that have now gone viral, Tejasswi can be seen seeking blessings near the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, praying to Lord Shiva and performing rituals as instructed by the priest.

Photo: ANI

After offering prayers, Tejasswi told ANI, "I visited the Mahakaleshwar temple today for darshan and Bhasma Aarti. Today is my birthday as well, and after offering my prayers, I feel even more blessed. My day began at 3 am itself... During the aarti, I could feel a surge of strength and energy passing through me."

Tejasswi also shared a cute selfie from outside the temple, in which she can be seen flaunting her 'Mahakal' tilak on her forehead. "Jai Mahakal! This is how I start my birthday (sic)," she wrote, along with the picture.

Tejasswi is presently in Madhya Pradesh itself, shooting for her upcoming project.

Tejasswi is best known for portraying Ragini Gadodia Maheshwari in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Pratha Gujral in Naagin 6. She also participated in reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (2020), and was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 15 (2021).

She was last seen as a contestant in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India, in which she emerged as second runner up.

Tejasswi will reportedly be next seen in a web show titled Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra.