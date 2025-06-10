 Tejasswi Prakash Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On 32nd Birthday - PHOTOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTejasswi Prakash Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On 32nd Birthday - PHOTOS

Tejasswi Prakash Seeks Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On 32nd Birthday - PHOTOS

Actress Tejasswi Prakash visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, in the wee hours of Tuesday, and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva on the occasion of her 32nd birthday. She also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti'. "During the aarti, I could feel a surge of strength and energy passing through me," she said.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
article-image
Photo: ANI

Actress Tejasswi Prakash visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, in the wee hours of Tuesday, and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva on the occasion of her 32nd birthday. She participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' and was seen immersed in prayers as the priests carried out the rituals.

In photos that have now gone viral, Tejasswi can be seen seeking blessings near the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, praying to Lord Shiva and performing rituals as instructed by the priest.

Photo: ANI

After offering prayers, Tejasswi told ANI, "I visited the Mahakaleshwar temple today for darshan and Bhasma Aarti. Today is my birthday as well, and after offering my prayers, I feel even more blessed. My day began at 3 am itself... During the aarti, I could feel a surge of strength and energy passing through me."

Read Also
'Main Bahot Kharab Lag Rahi Ho': Tejasswi Prakash Tells Paparazzi Not To Click Her Pictures, Fans...
article-image

Tejasswi also shared a cute selfie from outside the temple, in which she can be seen flaunting her 'Mahakal' tilak on her forehead. "Jai Mahakal! This is how I start my birthday (sic)," she wrote, along with the picture.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'

Tejasswi is presently in Madhya Pradesh itself, shooting for her upcoming project.

Read Also
After Losing Celebrity MasterChef, Tejasswi Prakash To Be Seen In A Web Series Titled Bewafa Tera...
article-image

Tejasswi is best known for portraying Ragini Gadodia Maheshwari in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur and Pratha Gujral in Naagin 6. She also participated in reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (2020), and was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 15 (2021).

She was last seen as a contestant in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India, in which she emerged as second runner up.

Tejasswi will reportedly be next seen in a web show titled Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai:...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju Shares Disturbing Incident Of Being Escorted Out Of Hospital Female...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome Second Child, Share FIRST Glimpse Of Baby Girl: 'Our Family Is...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Set To Perform In Mumbai: Check Out Dates, Venue,...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will Akshay Kumar Starrer Collect A Double-Digit...