Teachers' Day Special: Eijaz Khan, Sagar Parekh, Pranitaa Pandit, others share their favourite life lessons

Eijaz Khan

My father, Sattar Khan, was my first teacher. He has the most logical, practical, and sensible approach to any issue or problem in life. My father keeps telling me to have a simple approach to every problem. If point A is the problem and point B is the solution, we need to find the simplest and most efficient way to connect the two points. We come from a family of engineers; hence that's the kind of approach we generally take. He has instilled sportsmanship spirit in me, and his several life lessons have helped me become a better person.

Pranitaa Pandit

The one person who has taught me a lot in recent times and has actually changed me as a person is my daughter. I feel a child can teach you everything that you lack. She taught me patience and love. Others can't teach you the kind of patience your own child can. Before becoming a mother, I only had an idea about what love meant, but she taught me what true, selfless love means.

Sagar Parekh

I think time and life are important teachers. While living our lives, we learn many new things. I was at a place where a gathering for a motivational speaker was being organised in one of the venues. While passing by, I heard some thought-provoking statements. He said there are no guarantees, and it can change in an instant, so appreciate what you have while you still have it. From that day, I have stopped expecting things in life. I appreciate where I am, what I have, and I am grateful for that. This change in attitude has made me happier and content. But that doesn't mean the desire or craving for more success has reduced. It's the sense of realisation that you need to accept whatever you have as you have earned it, and you should be proud of it.

Himanshu Ashok Malhotra

We meet different people from whom we learn different things. During one of my Instagram Lives, Ekta Dixit (an Instagrammer) said something very inspiring. She said wherever a problem arises; we have two choices: Participate or run. So, instead of escaping from the problem, it's important that we face it head-on and gain experience. Running away doesn't help in any way. Participation helps us learn and grow as we step forward. I also found Khalil Gibran’s The Prophet to be quite motivational. In the book, he says that either do the work you love or find love in the work you are doing. I think this is important because we consider work to be just work. We should instead love what we do or don't do the things we don't love.

Kaveri Priyam

I have always believed that life is the biggest teacher, and at various stages, we meet different people who, in some way or the other, influence and shape our personality. I, too, have met people at various junctures in my life who have made an impact on me. I would like to thank them all for helping me become the person I am today. It is important to value people who matter.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 09:44 AM IST