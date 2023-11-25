Taylor Swift Reaches Out To Grief-Stricken Family Of Fan Who Died During Eras Tour In Brazil

Singer Taylor Swift has reached out to the grief-stricken family of Ana Clara Benevides, a fan who died during the Brazil leg of her Eras Tour due to high temperature. Paying her respects to the 23-year-old, Swift privately went to meet the family and help them in their dark hour.

According to The Sun: "If she makes her actions public, she's seen as using the situation for her own gain, but if she keeps quiet, people start accusing her of being cold. "Right now, Twitter is awash with claims she and her team have turned a blind eye to the tragedy but the reality couldn't be further from the truth.

"Taylor's inner circles have privately reached out to offer their support in any way that they can. Everyone from the top down is shaken by the tragedy." The singer's boyfriend, American footballer player Travis Kelce, is also aiding her in helping the family though they are avoiding any publicity as such, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The singer had cancelled her November 18 show after Ana's death, and had penned an emotional note to the deceased fan on Instagram. Expressing her condolences, as well as her shock at the tragic occurrence, she wrote: "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. "There's very little information I have, other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

She added: "I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

The fan had detailed the moments leading up to her death on social media, and showed how she waited hours to get into Estadio Nilton Santos. One video showed the temperature was 35-degree C (about 95F) outside the stadium.