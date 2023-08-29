Taylor Swift Heaps Praises On Selena Gomez For Her Latest Single

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift shares a great friendly bond with famous singer Selena Gomez and after a long break she has released her new single, 'Single Soon'. 'Swift is showing her love for her BFF Gomez', reported People.

On Friday, Gomez released the energetic dance track, 'Single Soon' and she wasn't just feeling the love from her fans following the release; her best friend joined in, too.

"When your bestie is the bestest", Swift, 33, wrote on her Instagram Story as she reshared a reel originally posted by Gomez, 31, featuring several clips from the song's music video. "Will be dancing to this forever methinks," Swift added of the Benny Blanco- and Cashmere Cat-produced track. Gomez reposted the 'Anti-Hero' singer's post on her own Instagram Story, as per People.

Gomez has all the praises for the track as she mentioned, "Single Soon is a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company"' adding that it's also really fun to dance to. According to People, the song also serves as a teaser for the Only Murders in the Building star's upcoming album, tentatively titled SG3, which she has been working on for much of the last year.

She shared on Instagram that she's not quite done with the record, but she wanted to put out the fun little song that she said is â perfect for the end of summer.' The Rare Beauty founder even brought her younger sister, 10-year-old Gracie Teefey, in on the fun as she recorded the single. "Hi. Love you, sissy. Never worry about boyfriends. At all," Teefey said in the opening scene of the song's music video, which Gomez shared a clip of on Instagram, reported People. Swift and Gomez have a cherished friendship that has been around for a while. They have made quite a few public appearances together so far this year, despite the fact that both celebrities are typically guarded about their lives.