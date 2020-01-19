Tanhaji vs Chhapaak: Ajay Devgn's film inches closer towards Rs 150-crore mark, while Deepika's movie earning dips

According to Hindustan Times, Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, as of Friday, made a total of Rs 26.5 crore at the box office, with Rs 75 lakh on the day itself.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare fighting for the principle of 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth). Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions. Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, and has been directed by Om Raut.

While on the other hand, 'Chhapaak' is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika's performance has received a lot of praise as well. The 34-year-old actor has essayed the role of the acid attack survivor flamboyantly.

It was declared tax free in two states even before its release and recently, the state of Rajasthan also declared 'Chhapaak' as a tax free movie. Written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, 'Chhapaak' released on January 10, 2020, nationwide. The movie is produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production and Meghna Gulzar.