‘Tanhaji’ unstoppable with Rs 75.6 cr on Day 4 at BO, while ‘Chhapaak’ mints Rs 21.3 cr

Deepika's performance has come in for a lot of praise as well. The 34-year-old actor has essayed the role of the acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. It was declared tax free in two states even before it was released and recently, Rajasthan also declared Deepika’s film as a tax free movie. However, it failed to garner footfall when compared to Ajay’s commercial entertainer.

Tanhaji marks Ajay Devgn's 100th film in the Bollywood. The movie is set in the 17th century and is a biographical period drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the unsung warrior who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals. It shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare.

