‘Tanhaji’ unstoppable with Rs 75.6 cr on Day 4 at BO, while ‘Chhapaak’ mints Rs 21.3 cr

Deepika Padukone's flick 'Chhapaak' that hit the screens recently, minted Rs 21.3 crore on day four at the Box Office. Meanwhile Ajay Devgn starrer magnum opus 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' clocked a business of whopping Rs 75.6 crore.
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on social media. He wrote, “#Chhapaak slips on Day 4... Biz is limited to a few premium multiplexes of urban centres... Continues to non-perform at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass belt... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr. Total: ₹ 21.37 cr. #India biz.
“#Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4... Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays... Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 75.68 cr. #India biz”, he added.
Deepika's performance has come in for a lot of praise as well. The 34-year-old actor has essayed the role of the acid attack survivor in the Meghna Gulzar directorial. It was declared tax free in two states even before it was released and recently, Rajasthan also declared Deepika’s film as a tax free movie. However, it failed to garner footfall when compared to Ajay’s commercial entertainer.
Tanhaji marks Ajay Devgn's 100th film in the Bollywood. The movie is set in the 17th century and is a biographical period drama based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the unsung warrior who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals. It shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Taanaji Malusare.
With inputs from Agencies
