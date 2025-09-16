 Tamil Actress Mohini Reveals She Attempted Suicide 7 Times, Says Astrologer Blamed Black Magic: 'Jesus Gave Me Strength'
Actress Mohini, known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, revealed she attempted suicide. "There was nothing wrong with my life, yet I was depressed. I even tried to take my life seven times," she said. An astrologer told her someone had performed black magic. Mohini, who converted to Christianity in 2006, credited Jesus for giving her the strength.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
Actress Mohini, a popular South Indian performer known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, has revealed she attempted suicide seven times; she last appeared on film in 2011, though many of her roles remain fondly remembered by fans.

Mohini Reveals She Attempted Suicide 7 Times

In an interview with Cinema Vikatan, Mohini revealed that although she had been leading a happy family life with her husband and children after her marriage in 1991 at the age of 23, she eventually realised that she was slipping into depression. "There was nothing wrong with my life. Yet I became depressed. At one point, I even tried to commit suicide, not once, but seven times,” she said.

'Wanted To Jump From 3rd Floor': Vicky Kaushal's Father Sham Kaushal Recalls Contemplating Suicide...
Mohini Shares Astrologer Blamed Black Magic

Further, Mohini shared that when she visited an astrologer, she was told that someone had performed black magic on her. At first, she laughed it off, but later, when she questioned why she would even dare to take such a drastic step, that realisation pushed her to begin trying to come out of it.

Mohini, who converted to Christianity in 2006, added, "It was only after that realisation that I started trying to come out of it. It was my Jesus who really gave me strength."

Mohini has also acted in a Hindi film titled Dancer alongside Akshay Kumar, Mohnish Behl and Dalip Tahil, among others.

She made her acting debut in 1987 with Koottu Puzhukkal, starring Raghuvaran and Amala. The actresshas worked with hit actors like Sivaji Ganesan, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Vikram, Ravichandran, Sarathkumar, Mohan Babu, and Suresh Gopi, among others.

