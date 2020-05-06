Tamannaah to tie the knot with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq? Actress clarifies

If there is one actress who switches between glam and de-glam with ease, it is Tamannaah. Given her flawless look and incredible dance moves, she remains a popular choice among mainstream filmmakers. Ever since her debut at the age of 15, Tamannaah has starred in a slew of hit films. She is one of the highest-paid actresses of South Indian cinema.

Tamannaah’s alleged affair with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq surfaced in the media after the duo were seen together at a jewellery store. The Baahubali actress reportedly clarified that she intends to focus on her films and has no marriage plans as of now.

Tamannaah is a phenomenal star in the southern industries with several successful films including "Kandein Kadhalai", "100% Love", the "Baahubali" franchise, "Ayan" and "Paiyaa", but she is yet to leave an impact in Bollywood.

"I have been making a conscious effort of multitasking between genres within the South Indian film industry. I have been away from Bollywood actively to ensure there's more versatility in my creative kitty and to ensure I'm not stereotyped into any particular genre. Versatility is the key to survival. I've always been passionate about cinema and I never wanted to limit myself to any one industry. There a lot of misconceptions about me, to be honest," she told IANS.

"The most bizarre piece of news I read recently was that I am out of employment! There are other stories of me not having a bright future in Bollywood, versus Tollywood. Just to clear the air, I'm working 365 days a year and hence I can't shuffle between multiple industries. I'm not part of the rat race and I don't want to prove a point to anyone. I want to make my mark on my own terms. For me it was only about acting, and not about the industry," Tamannaah claimed.