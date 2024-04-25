Tamannaah Bhatia Summoned In Illegal IPL Streaming Probe By Maharashtra Cyber Cell; Sanjay Dutt SKIPS Summons

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber for questioning in connection with the illegal streaming of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023 on Fairplay App that caused loss to Viacom. She has been asked to appear before Maharashtra Cyber on Monday (April 29).

Tamannaah has been called to record her statement as a witness in the case.

According to ANI, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was also summoned in connection with the same case on Tuesday (April 23). However, he reportedly did not appear.

The actor has sought another date and time for recording his statement. Revealing why he skipped the summons, the actor reportedly stated that he was not in India.

What is the case?

Tamannaah has been summoned in connection with the alleged promotion of the viewing of IPL matches on a subsidiary app of the Mahadev online gaming and betting application.

Several media reports state that last year, some of the IPL matches were streamed illegally on the app and a complaint was filed.

In September 2023, Viacom had lodged a complaint alleging infringement of their Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) by Fairplay App. The network had exclusive rights to stream the IPL matches, however, in a complaint they stated that the app was reportedly broadcasting it illegally, resulting in losses allegedly exceeding Rs 100 crore.

In December 2023, an employee of the Fairplay App was arrested in connection with the case. It may be mentioned that statements of singer-rapper Badshah as well as that of actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Sanjay Dutt's managers have already been recorded.