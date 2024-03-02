 Tamannaah Bhatia Seeks Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Varanasi Amid Odela 2 Shoot; See Photos
In one of the photos, Tamannaah is seen praying while sitting in front of the Shivalinga

IANSUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has shared pictures from her visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, where she sought the blessings of Lord Shiva. Tamannaah is shooting in the city for her upcoming Telugu project 'Odela 2'.

The actress, who was last seen in the web series 'Aakhri Sach', took to Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her visit to one of the 12 Jyotirlinga -- Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The series of pictures features Tamannaah wearing a green coloured chikankari suit set, and posing in the temple premises. She has no makeup on, and her hair is left open. The diva has a flower garland around her neck.

There is also a picture of Tamannaah praying, while sitting in front of the Shivalinga. She also dropped a photo of herself sitting on one of the divine ghats in Varanasi, and enjoying the mesmerising view.

The 'Bhola Shankar' fame actress shared several pictures of wall murals, showing graphic artwork of Lord Shiva, Ganesha, and Hanuman. The post is captioned as, "Har Har Mahadev".

In the stories section, Tamannaah gave a glimpse of 'Kashi Ganga Ghat' and the famous Ganga aarti. Another video shows a glimpse of the muhurat puja from her new movie 'Odela 2'.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah also has 'Aranmanai 4', 'Vedaa', and 'Stree 2' in the pipeline. 

