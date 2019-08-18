Tahir internalises every role he plays

Tahir Raj Bhasin had moved to the IIT-Bombay and stayed with students before the commencement of the shooting for Chhichhore. He says he internalises every role that he takes up. Tahir will be seen playing a sports champion in the film by director Nitesh Tiwari, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B). Chhichhore is inspired from the director’s life and times at the engineering college.
Tahir said, “I moved to IIT-Bombay to spend a week at the hostel before the filming began. I internalise every role that I do and my creative process sees me immerse myself with the setting and the character that I have at hand. I worked out at the same gym as the students and ate in their canteens to get a feel of their campus life. I studied the young students closely and observed the dynamics between hostels. Moving to the campus made me ready to play the role of an engineering college student.”
