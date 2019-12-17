Tacky! Kiara Advani’s high heel sneakers that cost Rs 70K are making the fashion police cringe

Actor Kiara Advani has said year 2019 was special for her courtesy the success of "Kabir Singh" and her upcoming feature, "Good Newwz", slated to be released later this month. While we have rarely come across Kiara making a fashion faux pass, her recent outing has even made the fashion police cringe.
The 27-year-old was spotted by the paparazzi wearing Prada’s chunky high heel boots that were worn by rapper Nicki Minaj for her stage performance.
Meanwhile on work front, Kiara's upcoming film Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta. The film is about two couples with the same surnames who pursue in-vitro fertilisation and wait for their babies. Trouble follows when they find that the sperms have been accidentally switched with each other.
Good Newwz which hits the screens on December 27, also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.
Kiara believes the love with which the team made the film will translate on screen. "I consider myself very lucky that I got an opportunity to be a part of this film. It's a beautiful story.
"We have had such a good time making this film that we can't to share it with the audience. The kind of love we are getting, that's exactly how we shot the film - with that much excitement," she said.
Kiara will be next seen in "Indu Ki Jawani", "Laxmmi Bomb" and "Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2".
With inputs from PTI
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)